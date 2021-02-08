Caldwell’s Bible drive benefits those looking to strengthen their faith

Barbara Caldwell is doing her part to spread the gospel.
Each month, Caldwell sends upwards of 50 Bibles a month to Bible Pathway Ministries in Tennessee, which in turn distributes them to people that don’t have access to a Bible.
“The best gift is a Bible,” said Caldwell. “The word is the gift.”
Caldwell get Bibles donated to her through surrounding churches and individuals. She pays the postage to send them to Bible Pathway.
According to the church’s website, they get requests from all over the world for Bibles and study material.
Caldwell said she can’t travel to many of those places, but wants to spread the word by helping distribute Bibles.
“I’m trying to obey the will of God,” Caldwell said.
The Bible drives became a regularity with Caldwell after she started a community Bible study in 2004.
This is at least the 18th year Caldwell has led the effort of collecting new or used Bibles from the Douglas County community for international shipments.
Bible Pathway, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, takes the Bibles it receives and ships them off to countries like Liberia, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Ghana, and Haiti.
“That’s the only book in the world that has always lasted over time,” Caldwell said in a 2017 interview with the Sentinel. “They say it’s the best seller ever, but the word of God is just what it says it is. I take God at his word and his word comforts you. Gives you peace. Gives you joy. Gives you direction. Gives you insight. Gives you everything you need to know about life. It does that and I know because it has done it for me. It has kept me all through these years and that’s why I want to give it to everybody.”
The number was slightly down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m a Bible teacher, and I love the word of God,” Caldwell said. “This has become one of this home ministries for me.”
A Douglas County Magistrate Court Judge by trade, Caldwell is steadfast in her faith.
She said sending the Bibles is her support for people that help do outreach ministry, especially in Third World Countries.
“Go ye into all the world, like He said in his words,” Caldwell said. “There are a lot of people that are in bad situations because they have made wrong choices. I think if they knew that there is a better way in Jesus, they would turn things around.”
Those interested in assisting Caldwell in donating Bibles for the next shipment can contact her at 678-522-4921.
