Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp has appealed a decision made last month by the board of elections not to disqualify her challenger in the 2022 election.
Camp, a Republican who was first elected in 1998, filed the appeal in Douglas County Superior Court on April 6 asking the court to overturn the March 31 decision by the Board of Elections and Registration (BOER) not to disqualify Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker.
Camp argues that Baker doesn’t meet the statutory requirements to hold the office because Baker hasn’t been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years. Baker argues that the 1984 law cited by Camp requiring membership in the state bar doesn’t apply.
As part of her appeal, Camp points out the elections board never took a vote on her complaint. At the March 31 meeting, the only Republican on the board, Bob Proctor, motioned to sustain Camp’s challenge. The motion did not get a second from another member, so the motion failed and the meeting ended with no further action.
Camp writes in her appeal to the Superior Court that on April 1 the elections board “took a private e-mail vote approving the minutes of the March 31 meeting whereupon three Board members confirmed a proposed statement reciting the facts stated above.”
“While the Board never took any vote on Camp’s complaint (at least not in any open forum), it appears that it deemed its job complete,” Camp writes in the appeal. “It is believed that the Board’s intention is, having chosen to take no vote on the matter at all, it has impliedly denied Judge Camp’s challenge to the qualifications of the opposing party’s nominee. Assuming the Board believes it has made a decision on the Complaint, as is required by Georgia Election Code, Camp is filing this Petition for Appeal and Judicial Review to the Superior Court.”
A decision on the appeal now rests with the Seventh Judicial Administrative Circuit after Douglas County’s three Superior Court Judges recused themselves from the case.
In the Order of Recusal filed April 11, Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain cited an opinion by the Judicial Qualifications Commission “that it is inappropriate for any trial court judge to preside in any action wherein one of the parties holds a judicial office on the same or any other court which sits in the same circuit.” McClain points out that Camp filed the challenge against Baker, which makes her party to the action.
The Seventh Judicial Administrative Circuit consists of 14 counties in northwest Georgia including Douglas and neighboring Cobb and Paulding.
On Wednesday, the Seventh Circuit assigned Senior Judge Walter Matthews to hear Camp’s appeal. Matthews is a former Superior Court Judge from Rome who retired in 2016 after serving 28 years on the bench in Floyd County. A hearing on the appeal had not been scheduled by Sentinel press time.
The decision ultimately handed down by Matthews could be appealed by the losing party to the Supreme Court of Georgia, which would have the final say.
If Baker is disqualified, state law allows the Democratic Party to replace her on the ballot.
A decision would have to be made quickly with advance voting beginning May 2 for the May 24 primary elections.
