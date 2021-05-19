There was a time after Matt Capps announced his retirement from baseball that he lost his “love and passion” for the game.
Capps didn’t want to be associated with the game he had excelled at on all levels.
However, after getting involved with his son’s youth league team and starting his own pitching instruction school, Capps is back in love.
The former Alexander High standout is a big part of the game in the Major Leagues again.
He does about 25-30 broadcasts with the Pittsburgh Pirates radio crew a year.
The Pirates are in town to face the Atlanta Braves in a four-game series at Truist Park.
Capps is back home in the metro area although he won’t be a part of the broadcast crew. He plans on taking in Saturday’s game as a fan.
“I spent most of my nine years of my career in the Pirates organization,” Capps said. “I was able to develop a bunch of relationships with several people. I had just retired and I wasn’t looking to do something full-time with the game.”
Because of several injuries, Capps had to walk away from the game.
“I never wanted to retire,” Capps said. “I’m 37, I still think I can be doing it. After retiring I wanted nothing to do with baseball at the time.”
Living in Roswell, Capps is involved in commercial real estate.
He has refurbished an old warehouse where he set up some pitching mounds and gives instruction.
It was because of his son, that Capps’ love for the game grew again.
“I found it again,” he said. “I realize that this is my true love. It happened two years ago with my son. God spoke to me.”
A former seventh-round draft pick in 2002, the same year he graduated from Alexander, Capps quickly moved through the minor leagues. He was converted from a starter to the bullpen before getting the call up to the big leagues in September 2005.
He was with Pittsburgh’s AAA affiliate in Indianapolis when he received the news that he was going The Big Leagues.
He pitched 439.2 innings with 319 strikeouts and finished with a 29-33 career record with a 3.52 ERA.
In addition to Pittsburgh, Capps had stops in Toronto, Minnesota and Washington. He played six seasons in the National League and an additional three in the American League during his career.
When he is not spending family time or giving instruction, Capps can be found along side Joe Block in the Pirates radio broadcast booth.
He said he would like to do it full-time eventually if the opportunity presents itself.
Because of MLB’s strict COVID-19 rules, Capps wasn’t able to broadcast any games last year.
“I love being close to the game without having to get anybody out,” he grinned. “I’m having fun with it. It is some work involved, it’s not exactly a piece of cake. However, at the end of the day, I get to go to the ballpark and watch a baseball game.”
