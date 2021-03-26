Capt. Brown gets sheriff’s escort as 31-year law enforcement career ends

When the Douglas County Courthouse opened in 1998, Ross Brown was one of the first sheriff’s deputies assigned to the new building.
Brown worked his way up the ranks and became captain of the division.
On Thursday afternoon, Brown was escorted by the SCOPE Division past the courthouse and sheriff’s office on his way home.
Brown had just been released from a Cobb County hospital after an eight-month battle a COVID-19-related illnesses.
He officially retired from the department after 31 years of service.
“He was by the book,” said Chief Deputy Ken Conner, who worked with Brown at the courthouse.
The SCOPE Division escorted Brown from the hospital through Marietta along Highway 278 before going past the courthouse and then the sheriff’s office where several deputies and
ranking officers greeted him.
He did not exit his white mini-van as patrol cars escorted him home.
“He has been a valuable asset to this department,” Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds said. “It was a sad time when he got sick. We kept him in our prayers. I’m glad he is better now.”
Brown spent 23 years heading court services.
Prior to his courthouse assignment, Brown was on regular patrol and was also a K-9 handler for the department during his 31 years of service.
In January 1998, Ross and 15 other deputies were assigned to the new courthouse.
Conner was a dispatcher when Brown was on patrol. They eventually served together at the courthouse.
“He was very dependable,” Conner said. “He was hardly ever out of work. He was a hard worker.”
Brown served under four different sheriffs during his tenure.
“He had his own type of sense of humor,” Conner joked.
