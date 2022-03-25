A Villa Rica man captured earlier this week was wanted for possessing graphic child pornography images.
Daniel Mark Canavan, 41, was arrested on Tuesday with help from an anonymous tip to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A bench warrant had been issued for his arrest on three sexual exploitation of children indictments after he failed to show up for a court appearance, according to court documents.
Canavan was arrested in February of 2021 on the three child porn charges and released on bail while awaiting his court appearance.
Canavan was supposed to appear before Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain for an arraignment in early January, according to a felony bench warrant.
A reward was offered for information leading to Canavan’s arrest.
According to the arrest warrants, Canavan allegedly had images of a female child performing sex acts with an adult male and an animal.
The indictment stemmed from charges that occurred on July 29, 2020, at a Lithia Springs address, according to the arrest warrants.
Canavan is being held in the county jail without bond.
