A Stone Mountain man has been indicted for stealing an abandoned car on the expressway and selling it for scrap.
Larry Cobb, 45, was indicted on June 10 for theft by taking and criminal damage to property charges.
He was one of 31 criminal cases that were indicted by a Douglas County grand jury.
Cobb is alleged to have stolen a 2005 Mazda that was left on the westbound side of Interstate 20 near the Lee Road exit on Nov. 18, 2021, according to an arrest warrant.
The car had a value of $2,800, and was sold as scrap to an East Point recycling business.
Cobb has been held in the Douglas County jail since his March 28 arrest without bond.
In addition, the grand jury also indicted Anqunetta Fairley on theft by shoplifting charges.
According to arrest warrant, the Birmingham resident stole over $1,100 in groceries from the Walmart on Thornton Road.
On April 1 around 2 p.m., Fairley allegedly took about $1,153.02 of large quantities of high priced meat and other consumable goods from the store, an arrest warrant stated.
Fairley, 37, exited the store by hiding the stolen meals by covering them with bagged items in a shopping cart, according to the arrest warrant.
She has been held without bond following her April 21 arrest.
The following are other cases that were indicted:
• Eugenia Sue Smith, theft by taking.
• Daisha Mkisse Mobley, making a false statement.
• Anqunetta Renea Fairley, theft by shoplifting.
• Jonathan Sanchez-Rodriguez, theft by shoplifting.
• Jeffrey Scott Deese, battery, family violence.
• Jamila Nickell Davis, possession of a controlled substance.
• Walter S. Gordon, aggravated assault.
• Courtney Malik Taylor, possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Thomas Sosebee, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Destin Daishaun Neil Gaines, child molestation.
• Craig Rashard Castell, burglary in the first degree.
• Craig Rashard Castell,theft by taking.
• Segen Mussie Berhe and Darlita Lynette Mckeever, theft by taking.
• Qualimina Williams, aggravated assault.
• Ashley Floyd Spidell, arson in the first degree.
• Zion Bogatti Dorsett, aggravated assault on a peace officer.
• Lori Stevenson, terroristic threats .
• Barrington Thompson, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Larry Cobb, Jr., theft by taking.
• James Lawrence Christensen, possession of methamphetamine.
• David Edward Pejack, theft by shoplifting.
• Christine Leann Thompson, enter an automobile.
• Justin Michael Bright, Shannon Lopresti Hobbs, and Larry Gage Neighbors, theft by taking.
• Sonya Bolden, forgery in the first degree.
• Delovon E. Anderson and Earl L. Anderson, burglary in the first degree.
• Tyrone Bernard Breedlove, Anthony Renard Akies, Derrick Marice Anderson, Edith Aya Anderson, burglary in the second degree.
• Jacob Bradley Rollins, rape.
• Jamari Davion Bracy, aggravated assault.
• Norman Alex Hall, aggravated assault.
