SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
WorkSource Atlanta Regional announced recently that it is reopening its Career Resource Center in Douglas County for in-person services the week of July 6.
WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s Career Resource Centers have been assisting job seekers and employers virtually since March 2020. Starting in July, the center will reopen for in-person services by appointment. The Douglas County Career Resource Center is located at 4655 Timber Ridge, Douglasville, GA.
Job seekers and employers can visit atlworks.org to sign up, or call 770-920-4104.
Trained staff will also continue to offer services via phone and online. In addition, ARC’s Mobile Career Lab will reopen for services across the metro area in July, serving Douglasville and Lithia Springs on Thursday, July 15.
“We are excited to be reopening our centers for in-person services,” said Rob LeBeau, managing director of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Workforce Solutions Group. “We know that many people across the metro area are searching for work, and we want to offer them our career services in the way that best suits them.”
Employers across the region are looking to fill vacant positions. With federal pandemic benefits for unemployed Georgians expiring on June 26, the Career Resource Centers expect that demand for their services will rise.
Good jobs and career opportunities are abundant in logistics and transportation; health care; information technology; manufacturing; and skilled trades, LeBeau said. As people return to entertainment activities and travel, the hospitality industry is also experiencing a significant demand for new workers, he added.
At WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s Career Resource Centers, skilled professional staff provide an array of services that include training, one-on-one career counseling, and job readiness workshops, as well as assistance with résumé writing and filling out job applications. WorkSource Atlanta Regional, a federally-funded program, also provides wrap-around services, including funding for transportation and child care. The Centers offer internet access, printers and personal meeting spaces to conduct phone interviews.
“Many companies have had vacancies for months,” LeBeau said. “By reopening our doors, we expect to be better able to serve both the job seekers and employers.”
