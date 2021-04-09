A Douglasville caregiver is behind bars after stealing musical instruments and guns from a disabled man.
Jessica Maxwell, 33, has been charged with two counts of theft by taking and two counts of theft by deception.
On Aug. 8, 2020, Maxwell is accused of taking 28 custom guitars valued at $60,000 from a man she was providing care to because he was disabled, according to an arrest warrant.
She allegedly took 12 firearms at a $4,000 value, an arrest warrant states.
According to the warrant, on Aug. 8, 2020, she took six Smith & Wesson pistols, a Ruger 357 Magnum, two Charter Arms Revolvers, a Glock 20, a Glock 21 and a 44 Magnum Henry Long gun from the homeowner.
On the same day, she sold some of the firearms to a Douglasville pawn shop on Highway 5.
Earlier last August, she sold some other guns that belonged to the owner without his permission, according to an arrest warrant.
During the time of the theft and deception charges, Maxwell was out on bond for a traffic accident in which she was charged with following too close and a marijuana charge, according to an arrest warrant.
On Aug. 19, 2020, she was charged with following too closely and a marijuana and oxycodone charge, a warrant stated.
Maxwell entered a not guilty plea and was looking to get into a DUI/Drug court program, according to court documents.
She is currently in jail after bond was denied, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.