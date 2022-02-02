On Jan. 20, Marvin Dillard was released from prison after serving a five-year sentence for armed robbery.
Three days later the Lithia Springs man was back in jail after being arrested Jan. 23 for multiple charges including armed robbery and carjacking at a local gas station.
Dillard, 23, was taken into custody on Mount Vernon Road near Sweetwater Creek State Park after an alleged carjacking and armed robbery at a gas station on Thornton Road.
Dillard entered the car of a victim at the RaceTrac on Thornton Road and pulled a knife while demanding the keys, according to Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson.
After obtaining the keys to the 2019 Infinity, Dillard fled towards Cobb County.
Davidson said police put out a report with the description of the vehicle and a few moments later Dillard was spotted by Powder Springs police officers.
Dillard headed back to Douglas County where he was finally stopped by Douglas County sheriff’s deputies on Mount Vernon Road, according to Davidson.
Dillard is being held in the Douglas County jail without bond, according to jail records.
After being booked into the jail, Dillard was then charged with public indecency after exposing himself to a female officer.
Dillard served five years of a 10-year sentence on armed robbery, theft by receiving stolen property and violation of motor vehicle law from a Nov. 10, 2016 incident in Cobb County.
He began serving his sentence on Dec. 13, 2017, at a state prison in Augusta, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.
According to its website, Augusta State Medical Prison provides specialized medical and Level IV mental health services for male and female offenders primarily as transient.
