Attorney General Chris Carr is sharing important tips to help Georgians shop safely and avoid scams this holiday season.

“With so many Georgians buying gifts, making donations, and sending and receiving packages during the holidays, criminals are eager to use this opportunity to try to con consumers out of their hard-earned money,” said Carr. “Knowledge is key, and our Consumer Protection Division is offering valuable information to help you protect your wallet and your identity, especially when shopping online.”

Trending Videos