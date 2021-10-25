The Carroll County Humane Society has purchased the former Sutton Hall banquet facility off Highway 5 in Douglasville.
The Humane Society plans to move its West Georgia Spay/Neuter Clinic into the building next year. The clinic is a charitable program that has serviced animals for over 14 years. The current clinic is located at 535 E Montgomery St. in Villa Rica.
Records show the Carroll County Humane Society paid $470,000 in August for the former Sutton Hall building located at 5971 Sutton Dr.
Teresa Leslie, president of the Carroll County Humane Society, said the decision was made to buy Sutton Hall because their current lease expires at the end of the year.
The option to purchase the current facility in Villa Rica, Leslie said, was out of the program’s budget. Other commercial properties in Carroll County were not affordable either, she said.
“We would have loved to stay in Carroll County,” said Leslie. “But, we could not find anything that met our specific needs that we could afford. Commercial properties are scarce and expensive in Carroll County now.”
Although the clinic is moving locations, Leslie said the Carroll County Humane Society headquarters will remain in Carroll County. The only change will be the location of the clinic.
“Everything will remain the same,” said Leslie. “And we will still serve clients around the west Georgia area.”
Leslie told the Times-Georgian on Monday that the new building has to be completely remodeled in order to fit the needs of the clinic, including adding surgery rooms and equipment. In the meantime, clinic staff will still be working out of the old building.
“We have known the owners of our current building for some time now,” said Leslie. “So, they are working with us to make sure we have a smooth transition from the old location to the new location.”
Leslie said staff will continue to work at the current clinic until December. The clinic will close before Christmas to give staff enough time to finish up final moving details.
“When we re-open in January, we will be servicing out of the new location,” said Leslie.
