A Carrollton attorney announced on Thursday that he has been retained and is representing a former Carrollton Police Department School Resource Officer accused of child molestation.
Jason Swindle, who is criminal defense attorney with the Swindle Law Group in Carrollton and Douglasville, communicated with the Times-Georgian on Thursday morning that he was representing former police officer Jerric Gilbert.
The GBI arrested Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton on one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, on April 22.
He was released on a $75,000 conditional bond on April 24.
"Officer Gilbert is a fine man, citizen, and law enforcement officer," Swindle said in his statement. "He is presumed to be innocent under both the U.S. Constitution and the Georgia Constitution. We are in the process of conducting an independent investigation into these unproven accusations."
The GBI reported that their investigation revealed that on Friday, April 15, 2022, Gilbert allegedly encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home.
The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement earlier in the day April 22 that Gilbert was fired after criminal misconduct accusations were made against him.
Those allegations led to his arrest.
The Carrollton Police Department was contacted April 21 by Carrollton City Schools regarding an allegation of criminal misconduct against Gilbert, a Carrollton police officer and school resource officer, a release from the department said.
Carrollton police said the allegations occurred off of school campus. The Carrollton Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert, per their April 22 release.
Gilbert had his first appearance with Judge Anna Perry last weekend.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Gilbert appeared before Perry on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. He was given a $75,000 special conditions bond to have no contact with any child under the age of 18.
Gilbert was released Sunday, April 24, at approximately 12:48 p.m., according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
