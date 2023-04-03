After meeting with a patient at Wellstar Douglas Hospital, the Carrollton Police Department made an arrest of a Carrollton man on Thursday night.
Nathaniel Allen Bernhardt, 27, was arrested by the Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit (ACE) during a search warrant at his apartment off of Lovvron Road
According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Department, investigators as a part of the CPD Criminal Investigative Division were called to Wellstar Douglas to speak with a patient who was involved in an incident in Carrollton which resulted in their injuries. The detective noticed the injuries from the incident during his interview with the victim including bruising and swelling to the victim’s face and neck.
The victim told the detective that over the course of six hours she was beaten and strangled. Eventually the victim was able to escape the attacker’s apartment on foot but was forced back into the apartment by the attacker.
Because of the statements given by the victim as well as their injuries, a search warrant was executed at the apartment on Lovvorn Road.
While completing the search warrant, the ACE Unit found over five pounds of marijuana and a firearm in the apartment. Bernhart was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
