Two women from Carrollton were killed Saturday in a head-on collision in south Douglas County.

The accident happened at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 166 between Post Road and Camp Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A 2014 Honda Pilot traveling westbound crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Nissan Versa traveling eastbound head-on, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the Nissan, Crystal Blalock, 43, and a passenger, Jasmine Hudgins, 22, both died, from injuries suffered in the accident, the State Patrol said. A second passenger in the Nissan, one-year-old Timothy Hudgins, of Carrollton, was injured and transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The extent of his injuries was not released.

The driver of the Honda, 34-year-old Megan Tomei, of Winston, was injured and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to the State Patrol. A passenger in the Honda, Jaclyn Tomei, 7, of Winston, was injured but not transported, the GSP said.

The GSP Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting a follow-up investigation, according to a State Patrol spokesperson.

Charges are pending the investigation, according to the State Patrol.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 16 traffic fatalities through Monday evening over Labor Day Weekend.