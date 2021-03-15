A Cartersville man is back in jail after being arrested for shoplifting and failing to appear in court.
William Weaver, 41, was arrested two days before his birthday on March 10 for shoplifting at a home improvement store, according to arrest records.
It was the second time that he has been charged with shoplifting. The latest arrest stems from charges that he took $1,529.98 worth of tools from Lowe’s on Douglas Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to an arrest warrant.
He is being held without bond after also being charged with a failure to appear warrant, which also stems from a shoplifting charge the same day.
Weaver was out on bond from shoplifting charges that allegedly took place on the same day at Arbor Place Mall.
He was charged with taking close to $1,000 worth of clothing from Dillard’s, according to an arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant from the Lowe’s charges stated that Weaver allegedly took an impact drill, a welder and a port torch that totaled $1,500.
According to the warrant, he “pushed all items passed all points of sale” without payment.
He left the premises in silver Chrysler 300, according to the arrant warrant.
Weaver, along with Michael Crowe, is also charged with taking $997.50 worth of clothing from Dillard’s between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. the same day, another warrant stated.
After failing to appear in court for the warrant for the Dillard’s charges, a felony bench warrant was issued, according to court documents.
There is currently an active bench warrant for Crowe, court documents state.
An April 12, 2021 hearing on a bond forfeiture had been waiting prior to Weaver’s latest arrest, according to court records. He had a Dec. 7, 2020 court date for the Dillard’s charges, but court documents showed he failed to appear.
