Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Heavy rain along with thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy rain along with thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.