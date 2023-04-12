With the suspension of the county’s top elected official last week, District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan now has more power on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Carthan, the BOC vice chairman, is taking on the responsibilities of the commission chairman with the suspension of Chairman Romona Jackson Jones by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Monday was Carthan’s first day in charge when the BOC held its first work session since the suspension of Jones.
Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell were both suspended by Kemp on April 5 after being indicted on bid-rigging charges.
The BOC passed a resolution at Tuesday’s voting meeting giving the powers to the vice-chair to serve in the absence of the chair with more authority over daily government business.
County Attorney Michael Coleman requested the resolution.
“This falls under the category to allow the business of the county to go forward,” Coleman said during Monday’s work session.
Commissioner Kelly Robinson, the previous vice-chair, said the title of vice-chair was just symbolic.
“The chair pretty much ruled,” Robinson said. “The vice-chair was symbolism. It was no formality to it.”
The resolution gives the vice-chair the authority to sign contracts and other documents.
Coleman said signatures on documents come up almost everyday.
“If there is no one to sign them, then this will grind to a halt,” he said.
Kemp is expected to appoint replacements for Jones and Mitchell through an executive order. Once Kemp appoints someone to replace Jones, that person will take over the duties given to Carthan this week.
“I would like to say as vice chair that when I took this role, I had no idea what would come, or what has transpired,” Carthan said. “I do understand and I am committed in ensuring that the county business continues in the absence of our chair.”
