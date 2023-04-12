DOUNWS-04-13-23 BOC

District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan was given the powers of the commission chairman during a vote on Tuesday. Carthan, who is vice chair, will handle those duties until Gov. Brian Kemp appoints a replacement for former Chairman Romona Jackson Jones.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

With the suspension of the county’s top elected official last week, District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan now has more power on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

Carthan, the BOC vice chairman, is taking on the responsibilities of the commission chairman with the suspension of Chairman Romona Jackson Jones by Gov. Brian Kemp.

