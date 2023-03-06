Coweta Judicial District Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger dismissed the case of Clarence Henderson and removed it from the dead docket on Thursday afternoon as had been expected.
The dismissal took place in the Old Carroll County Courthouse, the same building that Henderson was tried and found guilty in on all three occasions.
Some family members of both Henderson and Carl “Buddy” Stevens Jr. were in attendance during the dismissal to see justice for Clarence Henderson. His daughter Lutricia Henderson-Grey, grandchildren Ernest Henderson, Melody Darden, Tonya Henderson-Freeman, great grandchildren Brendan Henderson, Adrian Darden, and Tiffany Stephens were present as well as his niece Velma Henderson-Freeman. Michael Holmes and Kate Bennett were in attendance and are related to Stevens.
Melody Darden spoke with reporters prior to the dismissal.
“I found out about the charges actually to my granddaddy one day when I was riding down the highway and a lady called into the talk radio station speaking about her mother who took my grandparents in. And she spoke about my grandfather,” Darden said. “The story we were told was so different from the story that I heard from the lady on the radio.”
The family of Clarence Henderson said they were appreciative of seeing his name cleared and gaining that closure, but are still concerned that the judicial system needs to learn from situations like Clarence Henderson.
The Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford filed the motion that was considered by Tisinger. According to Cranford’s motion, “based on the evidence and legal analysis of three separate opinions by the Supreme Court of Georgia… and the trial transcript of the second of Clarence Henderson’s three murder trials, all of which resulted in murder convictions which were subsequently turned over by the Supreme Court.”
Cranford had first heard of the Clarence Henderson case when he received the book The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson. “For whatever reason, I just had not heard about this murder, the trials, and the reversed convictions,” Cranford said. “”When a past case is brought to my attention, regardless of its age, and a credible claim can be made that the accused was wrongly charged or convicted, I believe the pursuit of justice includes reviewing the case to determine if an injustice occurred in the past. In this particular case, the fact that Mr. Henderson had his conviction overturned three separate times by the Georgia Supreme Court and the fact the State never sustained a conviction against him provides a sufficient basis in my view to review the case.”
On Halloween night 1948, Stevens, a white Georgia Tech student, was in town visiting his girlfriend. The two were parked in the Sunset Hills subdivision when a masked man ordered them out of the car at gunpoint and walked them across fields, which are now the golf course at the Sunset Hills Country Club.
While being held at gunpoint, the masked man attempted to assault Stevens’ girlfriend which in response Stevens attacked the suspect leading him to being shot three times and dying. Stevens’ girlfriend did not have a description of the suspect but stated, “he sounded like a negro.”
This prompted investigators to start a manhunt that went on for many months and during that time many Black men were brought in for questioning.
Investigators started looking into Clarence Henderson after allegedly tying him to a .38 special revolver, located in an Atlanta pawn shop, taken from an officer in a previous attack claiming it was the weapon used to kill Stevens.
In January 1950, 15 months after the initial attack, Clarence Henderson was put on a one-day trial with an all white jury, under armed guard, and found guilty and sentenced to death. After his conviction, people became interested in this case including the NAACP and the Communist Party, who both wanted to represent him.
Ultimately, the NAACP represented Clarence Henderson after a letter stating that he had severed all ties with the Communist Party. His conviction was overturned and Henderson would go on to be tried two more times. After the third time, instead of retrying Henderson the charges were placed on a dead docket, which meant he remained the only suspect and remained charged, but not actively prosecuted.
Clarence Henderson was allowed to make bond and leave, so he took his family out of Carroll County and moved to Atlanta, where a lot of his descendants still live in present day. Henderson was never officially cleared of the charges and passed away in the early 80s.
