CAST Theatre Troupe returns in July with “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle”

Since 1986, Community Alliance of Stage and Theater (CAST) has been bringing fun and entertainment to residents of west Georgia.
Not immune from the pandemic, CAST had to cancel the final performance of their first show in 2020, “Dead to the Last Drop” but were able to come back in November of 2020 to semi-outdoor venue, Hawkiis Farm in Buchanan, for two final performances.
CAST has since been on hiatus, but they’ll be back in full swing this summer with a new play, “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle.”
“We want to let people know that we’re still here and getting ready to start up again,” CAST President Carolyn Clark said in a release.
According to Clark, who was also contacted by phone, the summer show will be performed after the 4th of July around mid-July at the Olive Tree in Villa Rica.
Asked for a synopsis of the production, Clark said that “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle” involves passengers on a contemporary ocean cruise who find themselves taken over by pirates — i.e., pirates who’ve been lost in the Bermuda Triangle for 350 years.
Characterized as a “swashbuckling, exciting, whodunit show,” and in production now, they’re looking to fill one more role, a 20-40 year-old female. The show’s premiere date was pushed up to allow for finding the actor to fill the role, Clark said.
Clark, who is also on the Board of Directors of the Douglasville Community Theatre, said she’s been networking lately to find that additional actor.
“We’d met recently and they made some good recommendations about how to fill that role,” she said.
Initially, four shows are planned at CAST’s unofficial home, which has been the Olive Tree in Villa Rica, and additional shows at the Hawkiis Farm in Buchanan and/or elsewhere, Clark said.
According to information in CAST’s press release,
“Typically CAST offers three big, dinner theater productions each year with anywhere between six and eight shows for each production. CAST also performs short, one act plays at special city-sponsored events or offers full-length shows for private parties.
“CAST started on an outdoor stage at the then Douglas County Cultural Arts Center and is still closely associated with the Arts Council. Their productions ranged from the classics to modern-day comedies.”
After the challenge of performing outdoors on the stage in O’Neal Plaza and competing with trains and the heat, CAST moved inside and began offering dinner-theater productions. Under the skillful direction of late President Kevin Kincheloe, CAST moved into the arena of audience participation, comedic murder mysteries and audiences responded well.
CAST is a 501c-3 and donates a portion of all ticket sales to local charities and like most community theaters, is a volunteer organization and is always looking for people to join the troupe.
And not just as talent, but also as technical help to operate sound and lights, build sets, and design and shop for costumes and props and also to help with marketing and social media.
If interested in joining CAST, email to info@castplays.com. Join the Facebook page at CAST Plays to stay up-to-date on audition notices or information about ticket sales for current shows. To be added to the email list, send email address to info@castplays.com.
