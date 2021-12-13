As the new Omicron variant continues to garner the most attention in COVID-19 updates, Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials say the Delta variant is still a major concern.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of CDPH, said that the Delta variant is “still wreaking havoc” in the county.
She said there continues to be a high transmission level in both Cobb and Douglas counties.
Douglas is at 146 cases per 100,000 residents, according to Dr. Memark.
She said the% positive rates have risen over the last few weeks to 4.9% in the county.
“There are several states in the U.S. where hospital systems are completely overwhelmed with cases of Delta,” Memark said.
State health officials detected the first case of omicron late last week.
The individual recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The unidentified individual is a metro Atlanta resident who was vaccinated against COVID-19 and had received a booster shot, according to health officials.
Health officials continue to underscore the importance of getting vaccinated.
All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible to be vaccinated. Booster doses are recommended for people 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccine at least six months ago.
“If you are vaccinated, get boosted. If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated,” Emory University professor Dr. Carlos del Rio told the AJC. He added that just like with the delta variant of COVID-19, “the people who are going to get sick and the people who are going to end up in the hospital, are going to be the unvaccinated.”
Dr. Memark has also encouraged individuals 16-and-older to receive a booster shot.
The booster rate is only 9% in Douglas County, according to Dr. Memark.
“If you are six months from completion of your vaccine series, your immune defense may be declining,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.