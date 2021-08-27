Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH), in partnership with MAKO Medical, is expanding COVID-19 testing in the Douglas County community.
Plans are being finalized to move testing from the Douglas Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the Douglas Public Health Center on Saturdays to a larger space at the old Sears location at Arbor Place Mall.
Drive-through testing will begin at Arbor Place Mall on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required.
To make an appointment for the Arbor Place testing site visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/
The Arbor Place testing site will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
CDPH notes that as of Friday, Aug. 27, the Douglas Senior Senior and Douglas Public Health Center will no longer offer COVID-19 testing.
Testing at Deer Lick Park, which is first-come-first serve daily at 8 a.m., is operated by a private medical practice and will continue in addition to the Arbor Place testing site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.