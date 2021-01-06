Cobb & Douglas Public Health is converting Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta into a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination center beginning Thursday.
The vaccinations are available to residents who are in Phase 1A, according to Valerie Crow, communications director for CDPH. Priority will be given to people who live in the two counties served by CDPH, Crow said.
Phase 1A includes health care personnel working on the front lines of the pandemic.
Crow said appointments are required and a vaccination appointment system has been created exclusively for Phase 1A participants, who will receive an email from CDPH on how to register after they complete the enrollment form.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, CDPH will begin vaccinating people in Phase 1A+, including public safety professionals and individuals aged 65-and-older, Crow said. An appointment system for people in Phase 1A+ will be available on the CDPH website at www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org on Monday, Jan. 11, she said.
Jim R. Miller Park has served as a full time COVID-19 testing site since April 2020 and will now serve as a full time COVID-19 vaccination site, Crow said. CDPH will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at satellite locations throughout Cobb and Douglas counties. Testing registration can still be found on the CDPH website, Crow said.
Crow said it’s important to remember CDPH will administer vaccines by appointment only. Participants will be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes for post-vaccination observation, she said. No walk-up appointments are available, and participants must remain in their vehicle to receive the vaccine and be accessible to clinical staff providing the shot.
Crow notes that many health care providers in addition the public health departments in Georgia are also gearing up to provide vaccinations.
Crow said the Jim R. Miller Park vaccination site is the only site for CDPH currently. But she said the agency is working on a vaccination site for Douglas County, with details expected to be released within the next few days.
