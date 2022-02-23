Elana Meyers Taylor is back home following her medal-winning performances at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
County and city officials are making plans to celebrate the Douglasville native, according to county spokesman Rick Martin. Nothing has been finalized yet, Martin said.
After returning from her last two Olympic competitions, the county held public celebrations at Arbor Place Mall.
In 2018, then-Gov. Nathan Deal attended the celebration along with other state and local elected officials.
Meyers Taylor, who graduated from Lithia Springs High, returned from the 2022 Winter Olympics with two medals in the bobsled — silver in the monobob and bronze in the two-women bobsled event with teammate Sylvia Hoffman.
She is the most decorated American female athlete in Winter Olympics history.
A former standout collegiate softball player at George Washington University, Meyers Taylor helped close out the 2022 Beijing Games as the United States’ flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.
