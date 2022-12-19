State and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the second phase of the Lee Road widening project.
“Douglas delivers again and I’m so ecstatic to see all the progress going on with Lee Road to help us move from good to great,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said at the ceremony Dec. 14. Jones also praised the state, fellow commissioners and DOT Director Miguel Valentin.
The Lee Road widening is part of an effort to create an East/West connector in the county, connecting other major thoroughfares including Highway 92 and Chapel Hill Road.
The first phase will run from I-20 and the Lee Road interchange, heading northwest to Highway 92. Right-of-way acquisition has already been completed and site grading is underway, according to county spokesman Rick Martin.
This phase of construction, including right of way, design and other pre-construction expenses, will bring the cost of improvements to just under $35 million, Martin said.
The second and third phases of the road widening will also eventually tie into the Connect Douglas Transit Center, which provides direct connections to Cobb County Transit (CCT) and MARTA.
This project phase will be four lanes and is expected to be completed during late 2023, or early 2024, depending on weather conditions and utility relocation, Martin said.
Once completed the new roadway will contain two-lanes northbound and two-lanes southbound, updated and improved curb and gutter drainable, a variable median with a maximum width of 20 feet, a five-foot sidewalk on the west side of the roadway, and an 8-foot multi-use trail and sidewalk on the east side.
Martin said while this portion of the road widening is primarily in Lithia Springs, the second and third phases will go towards Douglasville. When the entire project is completed, the budget is just under $90-million, funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) money, with additional funding support from the Georgia Department of Transportation and Congress.
