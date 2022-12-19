Lee Road

County and state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the Lee Road widening project Dec. 14. The roughly $90 million project is part of a planned east-west connector in Douglas.

 BOC/Special

State and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for the second phase of the Lee Road widening project.

“Douglas delivers again and I’m so ecstatic to see all the progress going on with Lee Road to help us move from good to great,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said at the ceremony Dec. 14. Jones also praised the state, fellow commissioners and DOT Director Miguel Valentin.

