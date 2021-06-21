SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce the participants of the Leadership Douglas Class of 2022. The program selects diverse and qualified individuals to provide a structured program that enhances leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations and governments in Douglas County.
Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and from the exchange of ideas and experiences. Through presentations, discussions and work sessions, the program seeks to inspire those who are willing to get involved. Participants are given the opportunity to meet and interact with current community and business leaders throughout the program. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills to make a difference.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are excited to welcome this group of outstanding individuals to Leadership Douglas, and we look forward to supporting them as they mature in their leadership skills during the program.”
Leadership Douglas Class of 2022
Marvetta Bozeman Marvetta Bozeman Real Estate Solutions, Jennifer Bronson Youth Villiages, Dr. Justin S. Brown Douglas Co Regional Academic Center, Erin Brumbelow Georgia Highlands College, Carly Carros Douglasville-Douglas County WSA, Tracy Crooks American Red Cross, Wade George Greystone Power Corp, Tekmekia Gilchrist Douglas County School System, Myron Gooding Synovus Bank, Derek Gross Lueder Larkin & Hunter, Gil Guthrie Douglasville Police Dept, Stephanie Hardy AT&T, Wes Harrelson MAU Workforce Solutions, Chauntis Jenkins Floyd Travelers Indemnity Co, Roderick Jolivette Douglas County Fire Department, Whitney Kenner-Jones Collins Gordon Henry LLC, Portia Lake Douglas County School System, Ben Marlow Ben Marlow Allstate Insurance, Hermon Mason, Anthony Moore Department of Veterans Affairs, Samantha Rosado City of Douglasville, Pia Scott HER Villiage Foundation, Persephone Shelton The Shelton Law Firm, LLC, Preston Sorrel HRC Engineers, Lorrie Wallace Georgia Power, Tracey Whaley Douglas County Schools.
Co-Chairs are Kascia Polk with Beyond the Front Porch and Chad Griffin with Douglas County Parks and Recreation.
For more information about Leadership Douglas, please visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership.
