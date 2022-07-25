Chamber announces Small Business Awards

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber, in partnership with the Douglas County Sentinel and Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, last week announced the recipients of the 2022 Douglas County Small Business Awards.
This recognition celebrates outstanding businesses and individuals who are contributing to economic growth and sustainability through their innovation, hard work, drive and success.
The award recipients were recognized at the Community Leadership Luncheon, presented by Wellstar Douglas Hospital on July 20.
The Douglas County Small Business Awards includes four award categories; Health Hero, Small Business to Watch, Small Business of the Year Finalist and Legacy in Business.
The Health Hero Award celebrates an organization’s effort to improve and support community health and health care infrastructure.
The Small Business to Watch Award celebrates businesses who are within three years of operations and have a unique business concept, creative marketing, branding and client outreach.
The Small Business of the Year Finalists are recognized for demonstrated growth, innovation, and commitment to serving the Douglas County community for more than three years.
The Legacy in Business Award honors an entrepreneur who has reached the pinnacle of prosperity over time.
This year there was an incredible nomination pool with over 75 businesses. Each award recipient competed in a rigorous application and selection process detailing their company’s growth, innovation, community involvement and challenges. An independent panel of judges composed of business professionals and community leaders reviewed the applications, met to discuss their findings, and made their selections.
“Our mission is to promote an inclusive business community that drives economic growth, sustainability, and innovation for a lasting positive impact in the Douglas region,” Douglas County Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray said. “Each of these businesses exemplifies our mission and I am so excited to celebrate them as we continue to showcase Douglas as the place where partnerships and businesses thrive.”
2022 Legacy in Business
• Omar and Diane Daniel — Enjoy Life Cleaning Services, LLC, 770-225-0098; enjoylifecs.com
For almost two decades, Diane and Omar Daniel have been exemplary business owners and residents of Douglas County. Their commitment to community and a better quality of life for others is the guiding principle in their business, Enjoy Life Cleaning services. Over the past 16 years, they have expanded their offerings to include several other businesses to meet the needs of the residents and businesses in Douglas.
2022 Health Hero Award• City of Douglasville — 6695 Church St.; 770-920-3000; douglasvillega.gov
The City of Douglasville places a huge emphasis on employee holistic well-being through the adoption of its “D-Fit” wellness program. D-Fit has produced numerous well initiatives including the biggest loser weight loss program, financial wellness workshops, mobile mammogram bus, and onsite dental clinic. The city has been the recipient of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Healthiest Employer Award three times.
2022 Small Business of the Year Finalists• Hudson’s Hickory House — 12515 Veterans Memorial Hwy.; 770-942-4828; hudsonshickoryhousebbq.com
Family owned and operated since 1971, Hudson’s Hickory House continues to be a local institution as the oldest full-service restaurant still operating in Douglas County. While many things have changed throughout the years, Hudson’s love and skillset for barbecuing never will. In 2021, they opened their next venture, the HUD Food Truck.
• The Zachos Team — 404-391-2238; thezachosteam.com
As Realtors and active members of the Douglas County Community, The Zachos Team works with buyers, sellers and investors to service their real estate needs. Owner Paul Zachos became a realtor in 2010 and is a builder by trade and remains a Licensed Contractor in Georgia. His extensive building experience and knowledge sets him apart with a firm understanding of the construction process in addition to the sales and negotiation skills required as a Realtor.
• HRC Engineers, Surveyors, Landscape Architects — 6554 Church St., Douglasville; 770-942-0196; hrcengineers.com
Headquartered in historic Downtown Douglasville since 2000, HRC is known for its principled, precise, and perceptive approach to business. Their team of civil engineers, landscape architects, and land surveyors deliver the high-value services that make their clients more successful, and the places we live, better.
• Melissa Murray and Associates — 8641 Dorris Road, Douglasville; 770-434-4395; melissamurrayinsurance.com
Melissa Murray & Associates is an independent insurance agency that represents a wide range of insurance plans and types, catering to the individual needs of their clients. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, their team assists clients by evaluating their specific needs and making recommendations that fit their situation and budget.
• Style Financial Acceptance — 12893 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Douglasville; 770-949-859; styleanytime.com
Style Financial Acceptance Co. is a family-owned business that started in 1996. Kim and Billy New, along with their parents, are long time Douglas County residents. Style’s goal is to provide convenient financing for Douglas County citizens seeking to purchase a used vehicle.
• Douglas County Sentinel — 8501 Bowden St.; 770-942-6571; douglascountysentinel.com
The Douglas County Sentinel is a media organization founded in Douglasville in 1902. The Sentinel covers local news and sports for its thrice-weekly print edition as well as its website and social media channels. The Sentinel has won multiple awards for its journalism and advertising and the prestigious General Excellence award in 2022 from the Georgia Press Association.
2022 Businesses to Watch• Tito’s Lounge — 12353 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Douglasville; 678-941-1537; titosloungedouglasville.com
Tito’s Lounge is a full-service restaurant and lounge that specializes in providing various entertainment options including live-bands and stand-up comedy. They have been featured on CNN and local news stations for their partnered efforts with a local pharmacy to provide a location to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Locally, they have been featured in the Douglas County Sentinel for being a fun place to hang out!
• Legacy Hall Event Center — 6472 Church St., Douglasville; 470-227-0611; bookthelegacy.com
Legacy Hall Event Center opened its doors in July of 2021 in Downtown Douglasville. Their venue can comfortably accommodate approximately 60 guests. They specialize in hosting intimate events such as baby showers, holiday dinners, kids’ parties, religious events, and community meetings with rates that will fit any budget. Legacy Hall recently started weekday co-working options to provide a quiet and inviting environment for individuals to do work or do business.
• 2One Life — 1292 John Belt Dr., Douglasville; 706-927-559; 2one.life
2One Life is a boutique fitness studio in Douglas County. Their clean and cozy facility focuses on providing a unique and intimate one-on-one experience for their clients. 2One Life is a studio where the client can depend on their team to receive the proper instruction, guidance, consistency, and accountability to obtain their desired results.
• Painting with a Twist — 9453 Hwy 5,| Douglasville; 678-324-8315; paintingwithatwist.com/studio/douglasville
Painting with a Twist provides a carefree escape while making a difference in people’s lives. They bring wine, art, and fun together for a unique social experience.
• Skin Rehab, LLC — 7447 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville; 404-234-5576; skinrehabllc.com
Skin Rehab, LLC is a unique oasis of calm in Douglasville that focuses on offering a wide selection of therapeutic, relaxing treatments. Their approach combines medical expertise with an authentic spa-care experience to make the largest health benefit impact possible. Skin Rehab is in the business of improving quality of life which means that their customer-service policy is truly friend and relationship building policy.
For more information about the 2022 Douglas County Small Business Awards, please contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/SBA22.
