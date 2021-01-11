Chamber helps with partnership of Douglas Jobs Campaign

The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce is helping bridge the gap between employers and job-seekers.
It is an effort being led by United Way and Douglas County Education Foundation with the support of the Douglas County Economic Development Authority, Douglas County Libraries and the Chamber.
Local companies are a part of a website that is seeking employees, and the Chamber is encouraging county residents to apply.
Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray said it will help local residents “work in the community that they live” and continue to recycle money within the community.
“We are so proud of the strong business community that exists with opportunities for employment ranging from entry-level to executive positions,” Ray said. “Our partnerships with these organizations allow us to not only ensure sustainable income for families, but also stimulate our local economy. Local talent development has always been a priority of the Chamber, and in promoting job opportunities, we are creating a win-win for everyone — our businesses and the residents that make our community truly thrive.”
Through the Douglas County Education Foundation, students in the county will be given information to forward to their parents or guardians that are in seeking employment.
Calling it the one of the “backbones of any community,” the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority has joined the partnership.
“The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority takes its commitment and responsibility to Douglas County very seriously which is why we put a lot of time and resource into hiring the next generation of water professionals,” DDCWSA Executive Director Gil Shearouse said. “We are always looking for people to not just take a job in the water industry but to develop a lifelong career as a water professional. We also want people to know that these kind of career opportunities exist right in their own communities and offer positions for all skill and education levels.”
Angelia O’Neal, executive director of Douglas County Education Foundation, said the partnership helps the foundation expand its mission of helping in the community.
“I am very excited about the Douglas Jobs campaign,” she said. “The collaboration creates an opportunity for the foundation to expand its mission of not only being a resource for students and teachers, but also being a resource to enhance the economic and workforce opportunities for parents. In doing this, we are supporting families of the Douglas County School System as a whole.”
Helping stabilize the community is one of the reasons that the United Way joined the Douglas Jobs Campaign.
“Access to quality jobs is a key aspect to economic stability, impacts child well-being, and the overall health of a community,” said Nicole Lawson, United Way Region Director- Northwest. “United Way of Greater Atlanta is excited to partner with these great organizations on the Douglas Jobs Campaign.”
Since mid-March when the pandemic started, the Chamber has been active in helping small businesses in the county generate revenue.
With the help of the city of Douglasville, Google, Switch and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority and the Chamber, a $250,000 grant was divided among 58 local business in November to help them keep their doors open.
Visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/jobs to see jobs available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.