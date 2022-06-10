Chamber honors 12 for community involvement

The Douglas County Chamber honored 13 recipients at its inaugural CelebrateHER! Women’s Awards event at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Awards were presented to women who lead the way in business, equity, innovation, and community.
Categories included; EncourageHER, EducateHER, InnovateHER, DisrputHER, ConnectHER, ActivateHER, and EqualizeHER.
The Celebrate YOU! Women’s Event focused on helping women to thrive in a space of well-being through self-advocacy, self-care, and self-awareness.
There was an interactive women’s showcase and a women’s health panel.
Jasmin Forts delivered the keynote address. Forts is a human resourceleader, certified career coach, and wellness guru.
“The Douglas County Chamber is honored to present an event for women to engage, empower and connect,” Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray said. “I am so excited to celebrate our 12 honorees in the CelebrateHER! Women’s Awards — there are some fantastic, inspiring women in Douglas and this award offers the opportunity to recongize those individuals. Congratulations to all of our honorees!”
The honors were:
• Deborah Johnso-Black, The Writing Pad
• Tracy Rookard-Shaw. Douglas County Board of Education
• Lisa Crossman, Cobb & Douglas Public Health •
• Teneshia Murray, entrepreneur
• Nicole Hilton, ColeHil Architecture
• Amy McCoy, My Hometown Realty Group •
• Elena Hudson, Hudson’s Hickory House and The HUD Food truck •
• Karen Campbell — Women of Douglasville
• Kascia Polk- Beyond the Front Porch
• Katrina Harley, Douglas County E-911 Director
• Dalia Racine, Douglas County District Attorney
• Marcia Hampton, City of Douglasville
• Tarenia Carthan, Douglas County District 3 Commissioner
