SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber is kicking off its newest event series — the Minority Business and Leadership Breakfasts — next week.
These quarterly events are designed to bring minority business owners and corporate professionals together to hear about the latest programs and initiatives for minority-owned businesses, but also to be inspired and hear from leaders in the region on their leadership styles.
The series is presented by GreyStone Power Corporation.
The series will start March 25th at the Douglasville Conference Center with a one-on-one conversation with Joe Handy, president and CEO of the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA).
Handy is an accomplished and multidisciplinary business and operations executive with an impeccable track record, strong business acumen, vision, and an entrepreneurial mindset.
Born and raised in New York, Handy graduated with honors from The College of New Rochelle with a liberal arts degree and a concentration in political science. He later went on to earn his Executive MBA from KSU.
While in New York, Handy spent nine years at the American Museum of Natural History and helped launch the Rose Center for Earth and Space.
Handy joined the Georgia Aquarium’s founding team as Director of Visitor Services and went on to serve as the Aquarium’s President and Chief Operating Officer in 2017. Handy was also named president of the Aquarium Foundation. He left the Aquarium in late 2020 to assume the role as the President and CEO of the NBMBAA.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “The Chamber’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee has been hard at work over the past 18 months focused on providing relevant programming that meets the needs of all businesses in Douglas County.
The creation of the Minority Business & Leadership Event Series is to provide an outlet to share resources and inspiration with our minority-owned businesses. I look forward to hearing from Mr. Handy as he shares his vision and journey with our community.”
The Minority Business and Leadership events are open to both members and non-members. The cost to attend in person is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. To attend virtually the cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
Registration is available online at www.douglascountygeorgia.com. Future dates for the series are June 10th, Sept. 9, and Dec. 9. For more information about this event series, contact the Chamber at 770-942-5876.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.