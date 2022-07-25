Chamber launches no-cost introductory membership

The Douglas County Chamber (DCC) last week announced a brand-new membership option that is accessible to all businesses, no matter their size or budget.
The Introductory Membership is a more inclusive approach to better reach local businesses by offering a no-cost opportunity to engage with the Chamber.
The Introductory Membership option was announced at the Wellstar Community Leadership Luncheon on July 20 held at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The DCC Introductory Membership is specifically designed to provide access to portions of the Chamber network and its resources. Benefits include:
• Access to Networking & Signature Events with special member pricing.
• Advocating for your business with unlimited referrals, thus providing opportunities to grow your network and relationship.
• DCC Connect E-Newsletter with updates on events, programs, and resources
• Access to Chamber resources such as articles, interviews, and how-to videos geared towards advancing your business.
• A Douglas County Chamber Member sticker to proudly display at your place of business.
• A This is Douglas sticker to celebrate the people, places, and businesses that make our community so great in conjunction with the ThisIsDouglas.com campaign.
“Equity, diversity and inclusivity are at the core of all the initiatives at the Chamber. Our commitment to our community and as a Chamber is to bring all businesses together as we help reshape the lens of equity in Douglas. This new option is the next step in our journey together as we continue to explore possibilities, expand opportunities, and celebrate success TOGETHER,” said Sara Ray, Douglas County Chamber president & CEO.
The Douglas County Chamber offers four additional investment options with a full menu of benefits, tailored to meet the needs of each individual business.
This structure connects businesses to a larger network of resources, potential clients, offers educational resources to help them grow in a modern economy, and actively advocates on issues that impact the business community.
For more information on the Introductory Membership or the DCC Chamber Investor opportunities, visit DouglasCountyGeorgia.com/Join or contact the DCC team 770-942-5022.
