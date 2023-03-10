Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m.
While losing an hour of sleep as most Americans “spring forward” tonight won’t be pleasant, the annual springtime changing of the clocks brings about a unique event at Champ’s Clock Shop in Douglasville.
Champ’s will once again host its 16th annual “Chimes of 1,000 Clocks” on Saturday.
Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. and the lights will go out at noon as 1,000 synchronized clocks chime for about five minutes.
In a Facebook post, Champ’s writes “the event begins with the gentle ticking of majestic Grandfather Clocks, wagging tails and eyes of classic Kit-Cat clocks and suddenly the first Cuckoo calls from a distance. The rich gongs, bells, and chimes begin to swell with an added blend of musical animated and nostalgic tones of time telling history, slowly filling the room.”
Those visiting Saturday will also get to see the movie props and clocks from Champ’s used in the 2018 major motion picture “The House With A Clock In Its Walls.”
And guests will get to watch as owner Jeff Champion rings the 800-pound McShane Church bell.
In addition to the sites and sounds of 1,000 clocks chiming, Champ’s will also be serving up free hotdogs, chips, cookies and Coke products to visitors Saturday while supplies last.
“Champ’s is the only place in the world where you can experience a chiming event of this magnitude,” Champ’s writes on Facebook. “Our staff will spend the better part of a week winding and synchronizing the time on our clocks for one great day filled with chimes that is truly a one of a kind experience.”
For more information, visit http://www.champsclock.com/chimes.htm
