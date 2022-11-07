CROSS COUNTRY

Alexander senior Tyler Goode finished 21st overall with a time of 17 minutes, 32.1 seconds at Saturday’s Class 6A Cross Country Championship in Carrollton. The Cougars finished seventh overall.

 Noah Schroyer / For the Sentinel

Led by Solomon Johnson’s finish at No. 21 on Saturday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Panthers finished sixth overall in Class 5A at the state Cross Country Championship.

Three Chapel Hill runners finished in the top-30 on the Carrollton High course.

