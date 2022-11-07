Led by Solomon Johnson’s finish at No. 21 on Saturday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Panthers finished sixth overall in Class 5A at the state Cross Country Championship.
Three Chapel Hill runners finished in the top-30 on the Carrollton High course.
Johnson, a junior, had a time of 17 minutes, 56.09 seconds. He was followed by juniors Finn Herlihy, who ran an 18:04, and William Herlihy, who ran an 18:07.
In Class 6A, Alexander boy’s had a seventh-place finish as they were paced by Tyler Goode, who went 17:32 to finish No. 21 overall.
The Cougars girl’s team was 17th overall. Alexander’s top girls runner was junior Mackenzie Crowe, who finished 24th with a time of 21:10. Courtney Adams also finished within the top half of racers with a time of 23:20.
Both Alexander teams were coming off region titles two weeks ago.
The girls team was without their top runner. The top-five runners return next season.
Douglas County High’s best runner of the day was Erick Rejon, who finished with a 19:05. He was closely followed by juniors Joshua Soluade and Alex Njorge, who both finished with a 19:24.
