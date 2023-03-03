Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Julius Almond reads “The Pigeon Needs A Bath!” by Mo Willems to students in Nancy Daniel’s kindergarten class at Chapel Hill Elementary School on Thursday. Almond and others read to classes at the school as part of Read Across America Week, the nationwide effort to get children excited about reading. Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon, who coordinated the event, said there were about 65 total readers during the week, including WSB-TV anchor Linda Stouffer, award-winning children’s book illustrator R. Gregory Christie, and Skyzoo, a rapper and owner of The Burger Bistro ATL in Douglasville.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Henry Mitchell, Greg Baker go through booking process at jail
- Senate passes bill limiting passport fees pocketed by clerks; Stembridge made $299K last year
- Chapel Hill celebrates Read Across America Week
- Jason Slate gets milestone win in quarterfinals
- Caldwell announces bid for Douglasville mayor seat
- Georgia Senate shoots down sports betting bill
- Georgia House passes tenants' rights bill
- Georgia House Republicans raise the stakes on rioting
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Five indicted in bid-rigging case; Jones also accused of lying to GBI
- Local Dems call on governor to keep seats in same party
- Taxpayers appear to be off the hook for indicted officials' legal fees
- BREAKING: Baker, Mitchell booked into county jail
- Woman convicted for husband’s murder
- Two indicted for grocery store robberies
- State House of Representatives approves Kemp’s income tax refund
- Jason Slate gets milestone win in quarterfinals
- Arbor Station Elementary hosts Arbor Idol as students showcase their talent
- Sam's Club to create 600 new jobs in Douglas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.