Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Julius Almond reads “The Pigeon Needs A Bath!” by Mo Willems to students in Nancy Daniel’s kindergarten class at Chapel Hill Elementary School on Thursday. Almond and others read to classes at the school as part of Read Across America Week, the nationwide effort to get children excited about reading. Media Specialist Cameron Sheldon, who coordinated the event, said there were about 65 total readers during the week, including WSB-TV anchor Linda Stouffer, award-winning children’s book illustrator R. Gregory Christie, and Skyzoo, a rapper and owner of The Burger Bistro ATL in Douglasville.

