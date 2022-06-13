Chapel Hill ranked top high school in DCSS for third straight year

Chapel Hill High maintains its ranking as the top school in the county.
According to the U.S. News & World Report annual list of Best High Schools in America, Chapel Hill is ranked tops in the Douglas County School System for a third straight school year.
In addition, the school is ranked in the Top 100 in the state coming in at No. 79 in the rankings.
However, the school dropped one spot from No. 78 in 2021. In 2020, Chapel Hill was ranked No. 89 in the state.
All five high schools ranked higher than several surrounding counties, including Paulding, Haralson, and Troup. Chapel Hill ranked higher than Carrollton
City and Marietta City in the
latest rankings.
Chapel Hill, Douglas County and Alexander high schools all ranked higher than any school in Carroll County.
Douglas County was ranked No. 2 in the county and No. 123 in the state rankings.
Alexander was third in the county and No. 142 overall.
Rounding out the county, New Manchester came in fourth in the county and No. 218 while Lithia Springs was fifth in the county and No. 271 in the overall rankings.
“Of course, I’m very proud that we were able to maintain our status within the school system,” Chapel Hill principal Nicole Watson said. “We are always looking to push our students to be the best they can be. We are seeing those results.”
Watson just completed her fourth school year in leading Chapel Hill after serving as assistant principal.
DCSS Superintendent Trent North applauded all the schools for their rankings.
“I am extremely proud of the academic success of our high schools,” North said. “The rankings are evidence that our teachers and administrators are moving in the right direction in regard to academic rigor and college and career readiness. It is encouraging to see our success in the rankings compared to other counties with great schools.”
Chapel Hill has the county’s highest graduation rate at 95% with Alexander second at 94%, according to the rankings.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology was the top-ranked Georgia school while ranking No. 9 in the nation. Columbus High was second in the state with Davidson Magnet School third while Walton in Cobb County (fourth) and Forsyth County’s Lambert (fifth) round out the top-5 in the state.
Watson said the last three school years have been a challenge because of the pandemic.
“Needless to say, we were concerned with learning loss because of the pandemic,” Watson said. “We wanted to make sure we gave the students a lot of positive re-enforcement. We wanted to do the right things to push them to stay focused.”
Douglas County High School ranked in the top 26% in Georgia, and Alexander High School ranked in the top 30%. Nationally, Chapel Hill ranked in the top 19%, Douglas County in the top 32% and Alexander in the top 36%, according to the magazine rankings.
Schools are ranked based on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and
math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
College readiness measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams.
U.S. News assigns a numerical rank to schools performing in the top 75% based on the criteria.
“We must commend our teachers and staff for the work they are doing,” Watson said. “We are always looking to encourage and work with them for the best possible outcome once they leave our school.”
