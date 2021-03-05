At the start of the Class 5A playoffs, Chapel Hill coach Rodney Latham showed his team some film clips of the ending of last season’s first round playoff loss.
The brief clip showed an underdog Marist team storming the Chapel Hill court after pulling off a three-overtime win.
It was a stinging feeling the team had to live with during the offseason.
As the Panthers make their run through the brackets this year, they are the ones pulling off the upsets.
As a No. 4 seed, Chapel Hill has been on the road the entire playoffs.
“We are not that typical fourth seed,” Latham said.
Indeed they are not as the Panthers take on No. 1 seed Eagle’s Landing tonight in the state semifinals.
A win in McDonough would earn the Panthers are trip to the championship game next week in Macon.
“We came into the playoffs this year not wanting that same feeling we had with the first round loss,” Chapel Hill senior K.J. Doucet said. “That loss really motivated us this season.”
Chapel Hills opened the playoffs with a 62-53 win at Greenbrier, which was followed by a 60-53 win at Lithonia. On Wednesday, the Panthers traveled to Macon for a 79-63 win over Veterans.
Until that opening round win over Greenbrier, the program had not won a state playoff game in seven previous appearances.
Chapel Hill joins Douglas County and Alexander as the only boys’ teams in the county to reach the semifinals.
“Those wins might seem like upsets to other people, but they are our expectations this season,” Latham said. “I think the team is enjoying playing on the road. We just keep our stuff packed and ready to go.”
Doucet has been the team leader and was named the region player of the year. Micah Bell returned to the team after moving back to Douglasville from Miami.
The two have given the players an almost unstoppable scoring threat.
“Micah can score the ball,” Doucet said. “He is just a good teammate. I think he was that piece that we were missing earlier in the season.”
Bell said he is doing what he thinks needs to be done to win.
“I think we are proving a lot of doubters wrong,” Bell said. “I think we have a team that can win it all.”
Eagle’s Landing is the No. 1 seed from Region 4-5A, and eliminated New Manchester last week on the road.
Latham and Eagle’s Landing coach Eric Montgomery are good friends. They used to battle against each other when Latham was the head coach at Stockbridge prior to coming to Chapel Hill.
Eagle’s Landing is 25-1 and has won 14 straight coming into Saturday’s contest.
“Last year we felt we went home too early,” Latham said. “I think that image is still in our players’ heads. We have six guys back from last year. I think watching that film on the Marist game has been our main motivation.”
