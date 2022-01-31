CHHS senior David partnering with Rep. Thomas on bill to help fill vacancies from COVID

District 65 state Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-Atlanta, is sponsoring the Georgia COVID-19 State Fellowship Act in the Legislature this year. And Thomas had some help in the writing of this particular bill from a local high school student.
Jahmari David, a senior at Chapel Hill High School, is the District 65 Rising Senior Legislative Program star. David pushed through the six-week summer program and helped to write HB 898, which provides for workforce opportunities.
According to a summary of the bill online and accessible at legiscan.com, HB 898 is,
“A Bill to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 2 of Title 34 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to the Department of Labor, so as to create a program with the Department of Labor for the temporary employment of qualified individuals in fellowships with participating state agencies; to provide for procedures, conditions and limitations....”
Thomas, whose district covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton, said the legislation is a three-pronged bill designed to offer help to families and businesses for victims of COVID-19, working families, and labor and industry.
“The labor part applies to interns being able to obtain a fellowship at $20.50 an hour,” she said.
The bill also helps breadwinners in the job market under 40 who have remained out of sync financially with where they were prior to March of 2020, Thomas said.
“We looked at that medium age of 40 who most likely have families who haven’t been able to make up that income,” she said.
[And] there is a talent pool issue for state agencies, Thomas said.
“Their talent pools have decreased for various reasons. We are providing another opportunity for recruitment, at no cost to the state agencies through this program that the Department of Labor administer and manage,” she said. “This position finds talent and works with the state agencies who want to participate in the fellowship program.”
Out of 17 students in the program across District 65, David hung-in through the entire six weeks and distinguished himself, even staying through an additional three weeks needed for fine-tuning the original draft of the legislation, contributing as much as 30 to 40% of the written portion of bill, Thomas explained.
David, reached by phone, explained what drew him to the summer program.
“I have an interest in politics; I like to see change, especially in our communities, it’s kind of how I got interested in the program in the first place,” he said.
At the outset students worked on several bills, David said, but eventually narrowed the focus onto just the one bill, intended as a measure that could help all Georgians.
His best takeaway from participation in the program was realizing the lasting impact, he said.
“I like that I was possibly able to make a change within the community and the state, because years down the road there might be students who can use this Act — if the bill does pass — to better themselves, help Georgia, and Douglasville,” he said.
David said his plans beyond high school are to go to college, and major in business or accounting, but he’s also considering political science as a minor.
And depending on how things play out at this year’s General Assembly, David said, if he can manage his schedule to be at the Capitol while the bill is going through the legislative process, he’s hoping to get down there.
District 62 Rep. William Boddie, also a member of the Douglas delegation, is cosponsoring the bill. This year’s session is also Boddie’s last, with plans to run for state labor commissioner this year.
Boddie was also contacted by phone for comment on HB 898 and said the bill will help to fill a void of vacancies from COVID.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity and I’m really glad a high school student brought such an amazing piece of legislation to the General Assembly and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Boddie said.
Boddie added that the bill can help with both sides of the problem and open up opportunities for potential employees and employers.
“I think it will be a win-win for our students to give them the opportunity to intern with state agencies that have been hit hard by COVID. But it also gives state agencies [a chance to] host interns who could potentially work for these agencies,” he said.
Thomas said she’ll work on the bill within the delegation at this stage and then gauge support for the legislation a bit further down the road in the session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.