SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 took two of the four big awards presented in the 25th Annual Chili Cook Off held Saturday at O’Neal Plaza.
The event features booths hosted by political candidates, local businesses, nonprofits and area service clubs. Awards are given for Best Tasting, Spiciest, and Most Sold, as well as Best Decorated Booth.
The Chili Cook Off is hosted each year by the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County.
Scott Lamphere with Gordon Food Services and Elena Hudson with Hudson’s Hickory House judged all of the chili entries.
Masonic Lodge No. 289 was judged Spiciest Chili, while the Best Tasting Chili award went to the Committee to Elect Nycole Miller.
On Monday, all of the ticket stubs redeemed for chili Saturday were counted by CAC volunteers and Masonic Lodge No. 289 came out on top to win the Most Sold Chili award.
The Best Decorated Booth award went to the Committee to Elect John Rogers. The booth decorating judging was done by Kat Euliano with All in Auto Glass and Breezy Straton with Elevate Douglas.
A Halloween costume contest was also held.
winners
• Best costume infant-age 5 — Vera Perkins “Witch”
• Best costume 1st grade-5th grade — Eli Whitaker “Darth Vader”
• Best costume 6th grade-12th grade —Emory Euliano “Spiderman”
• Best costume adults — Bret and Ansley Furness “Grease”
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.