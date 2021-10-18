The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County’s 25th Annual Chili Cook Off on O’Neal Plaza is this coming Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6 until 9 p.m.
Awards will be handed out for “best tasting chili,” “spiciest chili,” most sold, and best booth presentation.
In over two decades the Chili Cook Off has become a Douglasville tradition, one that originated on the front porch of the Arts Council.
In 2019, more than 4,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food and family fun as many local Douglasville celebrities, political candidates, and local business leaders presented the community with over two dozen different flavors of chili to savor.
Halloween, also called all hallows eve, is a time of celebration and superstition.
Today’s Halloween customs are thought to have been influenced by folk customs and beliefs from the Celtic-speaking countries.
People will light bonfires, wear costumes to ward off ghosts, and go trick-or-treating for candy as fall ushers in the winter season.
In the spirit of the season, the Chili Cook off will have a costume contest for kids and adults awarding the “Best Costume” in each age category this year. Judges will select winners from various age groups, and each child in costume will receive a goody bag.
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off benefits exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in local schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSventures”, artists in the schools performing series.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.