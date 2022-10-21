All the booths have been sold and the reigning winners are returning for Saturday’s Chili Cook Off on O’Neal Plaza.
All the booths have been sold and the reigning winners are returning for Saturday’s Chili Cook Off on O’Neal Plaza.
The 26th annual event is put on by the The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County.
Participants will be judged in three categories with awards going to the best tasting chili, spiciest chili, most sold and best booth presentation.
The event will run from 6-9 p.m. and feature a costume contest for kids, adults and dogs.
Tickets are $1 each and attendees can sample chili for one ticket while it takes three tickets to purchase a bowl.
Cultural Arts Council Executive Director Emily Lightner said they are expecting between 5-6,000 visitors for the event.
Saturday’s weather forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees during the day.
“It is going to be perfect weather,” Lightner said.
Proceeds from the event benefit exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSventures”, artists in the schools performing series.
