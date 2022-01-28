Top spellers from Douglas County’s elementary and middle schools and Brighten Academy came together virtually for the district spelling bee on Tuesday.
Kelechukwu Ohia, an eighth grader from Chapel Hill Middle School, walked away as the district’s champion.
Behind Ohia, Gabrielle Coner, a seventh grader from Turner Middle School, was the district’s runner-up, and Alyssa Thomas, from Chestnut Log Middle School, finished third.
Along with being able to spell words like “cornucopia” and “phenomenal,” students also took part in vocabulary rounds where they were asked to select definitions for chosen words.
For the top-three finishers, prizes were provided by the Douglas County chapter of the Georgia Association of Educators, and all participants in the spelling bee received a certificate and a pocket dictionary.
After winning the districtwide spelling bee, Ohia will now represent Douglas County at the Region Spelling Bee on Feb. 26.
