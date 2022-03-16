Chris Pumphrey emphasizes growth, diverse talent

When Chris Pumphrey came to work as the executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County he knew it was a question not of if but when.
Given all the variables and potential, Pumphrey realized that growth was going to happen in the county.
Along with other county and community leaders, Pumphrey helped devise a strategic plan for the county’s growth.
“We wanted everything to be at a steady pace,” Pumphrey said. “We didn’t want it too fast.”
Pumphrey said devising a plan was key in allowing everyone involved in being able to control the growth and expansion.
“The market was here for it to expand,” he said. “You wanted to be ahead of it, and not let the market dictate to you what was going to happen. We wanted to have a voice in how it was going to be developed.”
Pumphrey has attracted many companies to set up shop in the county to expand its regional market.
He said he is also sensitive to the voices of the citizens.
“We don’t want to develop every piece of land,” Pumphrey said. “We want everyone to still have that sense of community. There has been a population growth.”
Pumphrey said the collaboration between public, private and community leaders has helped in the development stages.
“Each group has a different constituent base that they bring to the table,” Pumphrey said. “Everybody brings a different perspective. We have to listen to all of them.”
Pumphrey said diverse housing attracts a large talent pool for businesses.
He said it is what makes companies willing to relocate to Douglas County is diverse talent.
“We have all types of skill levels,” Pumphrey said. “Companies are always looking for talent to fill jobs. This is huge for the economic growth of the county.”
