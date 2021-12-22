By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
Got an outside Christmas light display you’d like to show off? Know of a display that gets you in the holiday spirit every time you drive by? Let us know. We’re putting together a list of festive neighborhoods and streets in Douglas County with pretty lights on display as a sort of guide for folks who’d like to drive around and admire.
The following are places some of our readers have suggested on Facebook (@douglas countysentinel), Instagram (@douglassen tinel) and via email where they’ve seen pretty Christmas lights.
We’ll be adding to this list over the next few weeks and we’ll publish the updated list in each edition of the newspaper, on our website at douglas countysentinel.com and on our social media channels. Reach out to us on social media or email us the street name and/or neighborhood at news @douglascountysentinel.com and we’ll add it to our list. Send us a photo and we may use it in the paper.
• Autumn Hills Subdivision off Highway 166 in Fairplay (FB Malinda Moulder Langston)
• Berea Road area. Lions Gate subdivision, first road on right after turning off Highway 5. (Email — Arubra Hembree Gardner)
• Burnt Hickory Road (FB Sabrina Body)
• Carmel Drive (FB Daysha Howe)
• Cowan Mill Road (FB Shauna O’Bannon Smith)
• Crystal Lane in Douglasville. (FB Tracy Jackson Torres)
• Franklin Forest in Winston. (FB Sabrina Body)
• Holly Springs, newer part through the back side.(IG @jenns ocean13)
• Hummingbird Lane in Fairplay. (FB Julie Rhodes)
• Macedin Drive (FB Wanda Couch Newbold)
• Mattie McCoy Lane in Winston (Email)
• North Burnt Hickory Road. (FB Cynde Welch)
• North Burnt Hickory Road near Maroney Mill Road (FB Heather Urbaniak Scarborough)
• Par Drive. (FB Tierra Callender)
• Pine Frost Drive in Douglasville. (IG @mdtrepairs)
• Prestley Mill Road (FB Daysha Howe)
• Queens Drive before Alexander High School (FB Jenny Rupert)
• Riley Road (FB Eric Gilliam)
• Rose Avenue in front of the Fairways neighborhood — best display seen this year (FB Kat Euliano)
• Slater Mill Estates, formerly known as Slater Mill Plantation, is doing a community Christmas decorating contest. (IG @queenofher temple)
• Stewart Mill Road and Vickie Lane in Douglasville. (FB Teresa May Helton)
• Todd Drive and Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville (FB Teresa May Helton)
• Tributary subdivision — best neighborhood lights overall. (Email Brian G.)
• Wallis Drive in Lithia Springs. (FB Ivory Mitchell)
• Woods Valley Drive off Dorsett Shoals Road (FB Rebecca Raines)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.