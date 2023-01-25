A grand reopening party is planned Thursday, Jan. 26 for the newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese on Douglas Boulevard.
A grand reopening party is planned Thursday, Jan. 26 for the newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese on Douglas Boulevard.
Chuck E. and local TikTok star, 2-year-old Semaj as “CEO for the day,” will be at the grand reopening event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
The Douglasville location is the 200th remodel nationwide and marks a complete Atlanta market refresh, according to the company.
As part of the remodel, the company says the Chuck E. Cheese “experience” has been “reimagined” with the latest in technology, more games, an interactive dance floor and a 200-inch LED video wall that is available at nine, and soon-to-be 10 locations, in Atlanta as part of a $5 million investment in the Atlanta market.
The grand reopening will include raffle prizes and free cake. The first 25 families in line will also enjoy free game play during the event, according to the company.
Additionally, Chuck E. Cheese will be giving one lucky fan in Atlanta what it calls the “best party ever.” From Jan. 26 to Feb. 28, people in the Atlanta area can visit chuckecheese.com/wow-sweepstakes to enter for a chance to win a private, two-hour, Ultimate FUN Party Package for up to 200 guests with appearances from the entire Chuck E. cast.
The Douglasville Chuck E. Cheese first opened in Douglasville about two decades ago.In addition to Chuck E. Cheese, the company also operates a “virtual, delivery only” restaurant at its Douglasville store and others called Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings, according to a company spokesperson. Pasqually’s has a separate menu from Chuck E. Cheese and was started during the pandemic, according to the company.
