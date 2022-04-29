Church dedicates building to Starting Over program

The Rev. Rick Callaway called it a ‘marvelous journey for’ the Starting Over Program at Saint Julian’s Episcopal Church.
Friday afternoon, the church, held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony as the program found a new home on the the church grounds.
Through a $50,000 grant and other donations, the program will now be housed a large room in basement space at the church.
“This is a very marvelous space,” Callaway said in his remarks. “The good Lord put something on our plate. This is an appropriate building for visits and a way to honor the people that have been hurt. It honors them as human beings.”
The Starting Over program is the brainchild of member Diane Campbell.
It is a place where young victims of a crime can have court-ordered supervised visits.
“It is a very needed program in the county,” Campbell said. “This is part of our life. We have gotten a lot of support for this program. It is very special to see it have a beautiful home in our church.”
The Rev. Robert Wright, the Bishop of the Atlanta Parish, called it an example for the other 116 churches in the parish.
“My happy meter is overjoyed right now,” said Wright before he and Campbell did the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “I’m so happy for this. It is adding value to the county, city and state. I love a group that has a clear eye for purpose. This is making a difference in the world.”
Prior to the new facility, Callaway said the church utilized other space for the visitations.
