Turkey pic

Harold Washington helps prepare food for a previous Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. The Winston church will provide meals for the community for a 15th year next Thursday.

 Susan Shipp/Special

District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan is teaming up with a nonprofit to give away at least 100 turkeys this Saturday, Nov. 19.

The free turkey giveaway is one of several efforts in Douglas County to help people in the community this Thanksgiving.

Trending Videos