District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan is teaming up with a nonprofit to give away at least 100 turkeys this Saturday, Nov. 19.
The free turkey giveaway is one of several efforts in Douglas County to help people in the community this Thanksgiving.
Carthan and the nonprofit Splendors of Africa will be at the courthouse Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The turkeys will be given out on a first come, first served basis until all turkeys are distributed.
The event is drive-thru and those attending are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and follow instructions from volunteers.
“I’m thankful to partner again with nonprofit Splendors of Africa to serve the citizens of Douglas County during this Thanksgiving season” Carthan said. “With inflation and rising costs affecting us all, I understand it might be tough for some now, but I want to inspire hope and encouragement for not just my constituents in District 3 but for all of Douglas County.”
Across town in Winston, the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church will hold its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner next Thursday, Nov. 24.
The church, located at 2758 Mann Road in Winston, is serving complete meals on Thanksgiving Day, including turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, a dessert and drink.
Susan Shipp, who coordinates the event for the church, said those who come to the church can eat at the church or get a to-go box and take the food with them.
The church will also deliver to seniors and others who are homebound as long as they’re located within a 10 mile radius of the church, stretching roughly from Villa Rica to the Fairburn Road area in Douglasville.
To sign up to have a meal delivered, call Shipp at 770-942-8096 by Wednesday, Nov. 23, and provide an address and phone number for the volunteer delivery driver to call.
Shipp said Lighthouse is also holding a “Santa’s Little Helpers” Toy Drive and Christmas Festival on Dec. 3 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the church. Those attending the festival are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or book, which will be distributed to local families in need.
Other events in Douglas County around Thanksgiving include:
Basket Creek Missionary Baptist Church Annual Turkey Dinner Giveaway, Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.: The church, located at 7289 Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville, is providing an unprepared turkey dinner with a variety of sides that includes fresh fruits and vegetables. Boxed meals are limited to one per car. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and runs until the food is gone.
Family Gathering: A Sensory Playday Full of Thanksgiving, Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.: Pick a Thanksgiving-themed sensory play kit and explore with your child how to make fun without screens. This event will take place at the Cultural Arts Center located at 8652 Campbellton St., Douglasville.
Nichols Center Friendsgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m.: Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP at nicholscenter.org with which sides they plan to bring. The Nichols Center is located at 6534 Spring St., Douglasville.
