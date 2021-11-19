Several churches and nonprofits are working to make sure those in need in Douglas County have access to a Thanksgiving feast next Thursday.
Blessings Working Together, a two-year-old Douglasville-based nonprofit founded by Taressa Lumpkin Williams, is partnering with Service To Humanity and First Baptist Church of Douglasville for a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway.
Food will be distributed Monday, Nov. 22, from 3-6 p.m. via drive-thru in the parking lot of FBC on Prestley Mill Road.
Williams said bags of groceries including everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast will be provided. The groceries include fresh fruits and vegetables from Atlanta Food Bank as well as other items provided by donations to the nonprofits.
Anyone interested is asked to register at https://www.blessingsworkingtogether.org/events/thanksgiving-food-giveaway.
There is a limit of two families per car.
Those who don’t register can show up during the event and register on-site. But Williams said everything is first come, first served while supplies last.
She said the goal for this year is to serve at least 100 families. But she noted more than 100 families had already registered as of Thursday.
“We know we’re going to run out,” she said, adding that Blessings relies on community donations to support its year-round effort to distribute food to those in need in Douglas County.
Across town, the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Winston will hold its 14th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The church, located at 2758 Mann Road in Winston, will serve complete meals on Thanksgiving Day, including turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, macaroni and cheese, a dessert and drink.
Susan Shipp, who coordinates the event for the church, said those who come to the church can eat at the church or get a to-go box and take the food with them.
The church will also deliver to those who can’t get out as long as they’re located within a 10 mile radius of the church, stretching roughly from Villa Rica to the Fairburn Road area in Douglasville.
To sign up to have a meal delivered, call Shipp at 770-942-8096 by Wednesday, Nov. 24, and provide an address and phone number for the volunteer delivery driver to call.
Shipp said this year’s feast has been affected by the nationwide supply shortage. Specifically, Food Depot in Villa Rica, which usually supplies the dessert, has had trouble getting dessert items in, Shipp said.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Douglasville has stepped up to provide cakes and Shipp said volunteers will bake cakes and pies.
Shipp said for those who eat in, tables will be spaced for social distancing. She said church volunteers will be wearing masks but that face coverings are optional for guests.
Other food outreach efforts in Douglas County around Thanksgiving
- Basket Creek Missionary Baptist Church Annual Turkey Dinner Giveaway, Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.: The church, located at 7289 Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville, is providing an unprepared turkey dinner with a variety of sides that includes fresh fruits and vegetables. Boxed meals are limited to one per car. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and runs until the food is gone.
- Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Family Meal Giveaway, Saturday, Nov. 20, 12-3 p.m.: The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Rho Pi Lambda Chapter is partnering with Community Teen Coalition to give away free This Is It BBQ meals to the first 300 people present at Jessie Davis Park in Douglasville (7775 Malone St., Douglasville, GA 30134). The organization will also be registering people to vote who are not already registered.
- Midway Community Pantry, Saturday, Nov. 20, 3-5 p.m.: The drive-thru pantry will take place at 4152 Midway Road in Douglasville.
