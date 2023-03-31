The Douglasville City Council approved a $43.1 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2024 at a called meeting Thursday.
The budget is down about $103,000 from the 2023 amended budget.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 7:13 pm
“This budget document will be used as a plan to guide the operations of the city throughout the next fiscal year,” City Finance Director Karin Callan told the council before the vote.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Marcia Hampton notes that 57% of the budget, or about $24.8 million, will go to salaries and benefits. Hampton writes that a “benchmark for salaries and benefits is to stay below 60%.”
Six% (roughly $2.5 million) of the budget will go to capital, 3% (roughly $1.2 million) will go to debt service, and 34% (roughly $14.7 million) is for other expenses like professional services, utilities and operating supplies.
Hampton notes that the city expects to increase its millage rate later this year by 1.25 mills to offset revenue losses due to the new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and service delivery agreements that were negotiated with the county late last year. The city is paying more for fire protection and animal services to the county and will receive a smaller percentage of LOST revenue under the new agreements.
The budget includes a 3% merit increase for employees as well as continuation of the Christmas bonus and sick leave buyback program. Hampton notes in the memo that more vacancies are being funded this year as a result of an uptick in recruitment and retention detail of vacancies. The city is also filling new parks and recreation positions to cover the new Town Green and Jessie Davis Park.
$16.2 million of the city’s $38.8 million net revenue comes from property taxes, $10.3 million comes from the LOST, $3 million comes from businesses taxes/insurance premium tax, $2.6 million comes from businesses licenses, $1.1 million comes from a GreyStone franchise tax and another $1.1 million comes from title ad valorem tax revenue.
