The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously on an intergovernmental agreement with Douglas County to extend a road improvement project by 18 months.
The council agreed to extend the Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard Intersection Improvement Project completion date to Dec. 31, 2021 under the new agreement.
When the original agreement was signed in May 2019, the project was scheduled to be completed on July 1.
Under the 2019 agreement, there was supposed to be construction of a northbound right turn lane on Highway 5 at Douglas Boulevard.
City manager Marcia Hampton said the new agreement came about because of ‘timing, supply change issues and pricing’ that the county is experiencing.
“I don’t think no one have a problem with giving a courtesy for an extension to the project,” Councilman Mark Adams said.
Hampton said there will be no added cost to the city due to the extension.
The council briefly discussed the extension during a work session before the June 6 vote.
The original agreement signed on May 21, 2019, called for the county to hire a contractor for the project after getting consent from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The estimated cost of the project in 2019 was $1.2 million with the city footing half the cost. It was agreed that both the city and county would use 2016 SPLOST funds for the project.
