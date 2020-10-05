The city of Douglasville ranked within the top five Healthiest Employers in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s virtual ceremony late last month.
Douglasville was named as a finalist in the medium sized agency category.
A virtual celebration was held Sept. 24 to announce the ranking of finalists and recognize the recipients of the Healthiest Employer award. During the ceremony, it was announced that the City of Douglasville ranked fourth in its category.
This is the fourth year in a row that the city of Douglasville was nominated for the award. Douglasville won first place in 2017 and 2018.
“We were excited to rank again as one of Atlanta's Healthiest Employers,” said Human Resources Director Teaa Allston-Bing. “I am really proud of the initiatives we have put in place here at the city that have allowed us to endure the many unexpected changes of 2020. Our new Employee Wellness Center has enabled us to deal with the pandemic more efficiently and keep our staff on the job. Virtual meetings and activities have allowed us to continue to connect with employees and promote general health and wellness.”
As part of being a healthy employer, the city has a Wellness Program, ‘D-Fit’ and the City holds wellness challenges, encouraging employees to be active and maintain healthy habits. The city also established an on-site Employee Wellness Center this year.
D-Fit began in 2015, after a Wellness Committee was formed with representatives in each of the City’s departments. The wellness challenge includes an annual “Biggest Loser Challenge,” an ongoing “Weight Watchers” group, and a “50/50” challenge, that challenges employees to walk 50 miles in 50 days.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the wellness committee pivoted to activities that allowed for social distancing, including socially distant walking clubs, and virtual programs such as yoga and wellness challenges.
The employee Wellness Center offers care with no copayments, deductibles, and costs for on-site generic medications. The facility is managed and overseen by Care Here.
