The city announced late this week the lineup for the grand opening series at the new GreyStone Amphitheater at the Douglasville Town Green.
Gladys Knight will perform Sept. 2, followed by Boney James on Sept. 9, and LeAnn Rimes on Sept. 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The city announced late this week the lineup for the grand opening series at the new GreyStone Amphitheater at the Douglasville Town Green.
Gladys Knight will perform Sept. 2, followed by Boney James on Sept. 9, and LeAnn Rimes on Sept. 16.
Knight, the legendary “Empress of Soul,” is expected to “captivate the audience with her timeless hits and unparalleled vocal talent” in the opening concert on Sept. 2, the city said in a news release. Known for her soulful performances, Knight has garnered numerous accolades throughout her illustrious career, including seven Grammy Awards.
In the news release, the city said residents should be “prepared for a night filled with soul-stirring music and a journey through decades of musical excellence.”
On Sept. 9, James, a Grammy-nominated saxophonist, will take the stage, “enchanting the crowd with his smooth jazz sounds.”
During his 30-year career, James has earned four Grammy nominations, two NAACP Image Award nominations and a Soul Train Award, while a dozen of his albums have landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Album chart.
“Prepare to be mesmerized as he delivers his signature blend of R&B, soul, and jazz, creating an unforgettable experience,” the city said in the release.
To close out the grand opening series, country music superstar Rimes will grace the GreyStone Amphitheater on Sept. 16.
With her powerful voice and emotional performances, Rimes has earned countless awards and accolades, including two Grammy Awards. “Experience the heart and soul of country music as LeAnn Rimes takes the stage for an evening of pure musical magic,” the city said.
The grand opening series at GreyStone Amphitheater is free to attend, but registration is required. To secure your spot for these performances, visit the amphitheater’s website at GreyStoneAmp.com.
Registration details and release dates will be available on the website, so residents are encouraged to secure tickets early.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.