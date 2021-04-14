The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously earlier this month to hire a consulting firm for a Highway 5 Transportation and Land Use Study.
AECOM was awarded the contract to conduct the study for the Highway 5 corridor, which has experienced significant growth over the last 10 years.
The request for a proposal package stated that growth has caused a high demand on the city’s mobility network.
“As the Highway 5 area continues to grow and develop it will have the potential to become a mobility chokepoint,” the bid proposal stated.
The city is expecting AECOM to analyze and study the “land use conditions and transportation” infrastructure in the Highway 5 area, according to the bid proposal.
AECOM will be paid $123,350 to conduct the infrastructure study.
Douglasville Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller called the study “long overdue” after the unanimous vote was cast during the council meeting April 5.
“This is long overdue,” said Miller, whose ward covers the Highway 5 corridor in the city. “Highway 5 has been considered a mess for a number of years, and a lot of people will be happy and excited to see we are finally moving forward to solving some of the issues of traffic and pedestrian hazards along that stretch.”
In all, the city received six bids for consideration ranging from $89,000 to $169,900 to complete the study. The city set a $125,000 budget to solicit bids.
The money for the study will come out of the city’s general funds under other professional services coding.
According to documents, AECOM met all the requirements to secure the bid.
The city is also looking for the consulting firm to “forecast future” transportation needs and complement surrounding local and regional transportation infrastructure, according to the bid proposal.
“The selected consultant will also identify land use compatibility with potential transportation improvements defined in the scope of work,” the proposal bid stated.
The Highway 5 corridor is defined as from the intersection of the Bright Star Connector and Highway 5 to the intersection of Stewart Parkway and Highway 5. It also includes the on/off ramps of I-20 and Highway 5 in addition to the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Highway 5 to the intersection ofChapel Hill Road and Douglas Boulevard.
AECOM is considered the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm with about $13.2 billion in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year.
According to its website, the Los Angeles-based company has offices around the world including London, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Singapore.
AECOM has been named one of Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies’ for a sixth straight year.
